Iceland's PM visits Kyiv, meets with Zelensky

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on March 14, the president's office reported.

According to the brief, Zelensky thanked Jakobsdóttir for Iceland's continued political, financial, and humanitarian support of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelensky also acknowledged Iceland's role presiding over the Council of Europe, which is set to end in May.

Iceland assumed the role in November 2022, and according to a government press release, strengthening the focus on core principles such as human rights, democracy, and the rule of law was their declared priority.

Against this backdrop, the two leaders conversed on the significance of bringing Russian war criminals to justice and establishing a register of all damages caused by Russia that would aid in advancing the cause of reparations.

With regards to post-war reconstruction, Zelensky commended Iceland's expertise in the field of green energy and conveyed his optimism that Icelandic businesses in the green energy sector would make investments in Ukraine to replicate Iceland's accomplishments.

Iceland is also taking steps to officially recognize the Holodomor — the 1932-33 Soviet manufactured famine that killed an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainians — as a genocide, the president's office said.