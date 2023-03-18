Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Governor: 3 Russian drones hit non-residential buildings in Lviv Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 12:19 pm
Six Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones attacked Lviv Oblast at around 1 a.m. on March 18, reported regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi. Ukraine’s air defense shot down three drones while three others hit some non-residential buildings in the town of Yavoriv, Kozytskyi said.

There were no casualties, according to the governor.

Late on March 17, Russia launched yet another drone attack against Ukraine, with explosions reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Following the attack, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the air defense had shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made drones.

According to the military, Russia launched Shahed drones from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the oblast governor Serhiy Lysak reported. Two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused severe damage, the governor said.

Air defense forces shot down all the drones over Kyiv, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

