Saturday, March 18, 2023

Air Force: 11 out of 16 Shahed drones downed by Ukraine overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 2:40 am
Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine late on March 17, Air Force reported.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from two directions. 

Russia launched Shahed drones from Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.

Earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said that Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but two other drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk.

Air defense forces shot down all the drones over Kyiv, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv Oblast military administration, said.

Late on March 17, Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

