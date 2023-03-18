Ukraine downs three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two others reach their targets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the oblast governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

According to the governor, two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused serious damage, he said.

Emergency services are working at the scene, the governor added.

Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine late on March 17, with explosions already reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Ukraine’s Eastern Command said Russia used attack drones, “probably Shahed-131/136.”

The air raid alert is still on in many oblasts.