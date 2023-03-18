Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Ukraine downs three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two others reach their targets

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 1:30 am
Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the oblast governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

According to the governor, two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused serious damage, he said. 

Emergency services are working at the scene, the governor added.

Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine late on March 17, with explosions already reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Ukraine’s Eastern Command said Russia used attack drones, “probably Shahed-131/136.”

The air raid alert is still on in many oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
