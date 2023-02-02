General Staff: Ukraine’s military hits Russian control point on Feb. 2

Ukrainian forces hit Russian control point and seven temporary bases, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its Feb. 2 update.

According to the report, Russian forces conducted five missile strikes, including against Kramatorsk residential area in Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops also struck the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Feb. 2, hitting a private house and killing a woman, according to regional military administration.

The General Staff also reported numerous casualties among Russian troops as Moscow continued to conduct offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian forces shelled multiple settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the military said.