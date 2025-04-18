Ukraine brings back bodies of over 900 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 909 soldiers killed in the war with Russia, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs announced on April 18.

These included service members killed in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv sectors of the front, as well as those in Russian morgues.

The repatriation was carried out jointly by the Headquarters, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the military, the Interior Ministry, the ombudsman's office, and other government agencies.

"We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the announcement read.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial.

Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early February.