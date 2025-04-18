The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers, fallen soldiers, War, Red Cross
Ukraine brings back bodies of over 900 fallen soldiers

by Martin Fornusek April 18, 2025 2:47 PM 1 min read
Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross in an unspecified location in Ukraine. Photo published on April 18, 2025. (Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 909 soldiers killed in the war with Russia, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs announced on April 18.

These included service members killed in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv sectors of the front, as well as those in Russian morgues.

The repatriation was carried out jointly by the Headquarters, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the military, the Interior Ministry, the ombudsman's office, and other government agencies.

"We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross," the announcement read.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial.

Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early February.

‘Not our war’ — US may drop Russia-Ukraine ceasefire efforts unless progress is made, Rubio says
Speaking after meeting European and Ukrainian officials for ceasefire talks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump is interested in reaching a deal but has other priorities.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
