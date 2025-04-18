The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, War, JD Vance, Ceasefire
Edit post

Vance 'optimistic' about efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 18, 2025 3:48 PM 2 min read
U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi Palace on April 18, 2025, in Rome, Italy. (Kenny Holston / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States remains hopeful that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine can be brought to an end, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said during a visit to Italy on April 18, Reuters reported.

"I want to update the prime minister (Giorgia Meloni) on some of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine... even in the past 24 hours, we think we have some interesting things to report on," Vance told reporters, without providing details.

"Since there are the negotiations, I won't prejudge them, but we do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close."

Vance's comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would abandon its diplomatic push in the coming days unless Russia signals readiness to engage.

Speaking after meetings with European and Ukrainian officials in Paris, Rubio emphasized that while U.S. President Donald Trump remains interested in reaching a deal, he has "other priorities" if no agreement appears possible.

The U.S. president began his term promising a ceasefire within 24 hours of taking office, later extending the timeline to 100 days.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

During a meeting in Paris on April 17, U.S. officials told their European counterparts they aim to secure a full ceasefire within weeks, according to Bloomberg. That meeting included Ukrainian officials and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kyiv accepted an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposal during U.S.-led talks in Jeddah on March 11. Moscow rejected the deal unless it included conditions undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities, including a full halt on military aid.

The Kremlin also demanded a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership, and full Russian control over occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts — conditions Kyiv has repeatedly said are unacceptable.

The White House has grown frustrated over the lack of progress. Russia continues its offensive operations, and a limited truce on strikes targeting energy infrastructure has failed to hold.

Trump has increasingly blamed both Ukraine and Russia for failing to reach a deal and has publicly called the war "Biden's war," placing responsibility on his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine has maintained that any peace deal must include security guarantees and has said it would never recognize the Russian occupation of its sovereign territory.

‘Territories are first and foremost people:’ Zaporizhzhia, Kherson residents anxiously watch Witkoff debate the land they live on
Zaporizhzhia — During what would usually be evening rush hour in Zaporizhzhia, cars move easily through main streets that were once choked with traffic. As the shadows grow longer, soldiers calmly remove camouflage netting from the air defense weapons they’ll man against Russia’s deadly attacks unti…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.