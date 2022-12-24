General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 22 settlements in east.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 16.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aviation carried out 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian military also downed two Orlan-10-type drones.

The General Staff added that Russian military launched four missiles, 23 airstrikes, and 78 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the same period.



