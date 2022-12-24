Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 22 settlements in east.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 6:46 am
Share

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka  in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 16. 

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian aviation carried out 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian military also downed two Orlan-10-type drones.

The General Staff added that Russian military launched four missiles, 23 airstrikes, and 78 MLRS attacks against Ukraine over the same period.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK