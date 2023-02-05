Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Fire broke out after Russia hit school in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 3:56 pm
A fire broke out in the two-story school building in the southern city of Kherson due to Russian shelling on the morning of Feb. 5, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. 

The administration said the fire, with a total area of 100 square meters, was extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties reported. 

Earlier in the day, the Kherson Oblast authorities reported that one person was killed and another injured as Russian forces attacked the region 60 times over the past day. 

Russian troops used multiple rocket launch systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and anti-tank missile systems. According to the report, Russian forces hit the city of Kherson six times, damaging houses.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
