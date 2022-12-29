Air Force Command: Russia attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles from different directions
December 29, 2022 9:50 am
Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported on Dec. 29 that Russia attacks Ukraine with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft and ships” following the overnight kamikaze drone attack.
Earlier on Dec. 28, Russia launched drones over several Ukrainian oblasts.
Ukraine’s East Air Command reported that it downed five, presumably Iranian-made Shahed-136, drones over the city of Dnipro.
Russia launched a new massive bombardment of Ukraine early on Dec. 29, with explosions reported in multiple regions.
