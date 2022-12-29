Ukraine downs 5 kamikaze drones over Dnipro
December 29, 2022 12:31 am
Ukraine’s East Air Command reported on Dec. 28 that it downed five, presumably Iranian-made Shahed-136, drones over the city of Dnipro.
Earlier the same day, Suspilne reported explosions in Dnipro.
Russia launched drones over several Ukrainian oblasts on Dec. 28.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city came under the Russian attack for the second time in a day.
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim also reported that the Russian troops launched kamikaze drones, saying that the southern city of Odesa was under threat.
