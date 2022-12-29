Explosions in Kyiv, downed missile damages ‘private building’

Kyiv City Military Administration reported early on Dec. 29 that a Russian missile shot down in the capital had hit a “private building” in the Darynytsky district on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

At least four explosions were heard across Kyiv, and the administration urged residents to stay in the shelter.

Air raid sirens have been out since 6 a.m., and air defense is working, it added.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at around 9 a.m. that “several explosions” were heard in the capital. There is no further information from the local authorities on the destruction or casualties.

Russia launched a new massive bombardment of Ukraine early on Dec. 29, with explosions reported in multiple regions.