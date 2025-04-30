The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, France, United Kingdom, Peace Talks, NATO troops
Edit post

Europe struggles to find troops for Ukraine's 'deterrence force,' the Times reports

by Anna Fratsyvir April 30, 2025 8:11 PM 2 min read
German troops stand with their weapons at the Quadriga military exercises involving German, French, Lithuanian and Dutch troops during a Distinguished Visitors' Day on May 29, 2024 near Pabrade, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European nations would struggle to deploy even 25,000 troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed multinational “deterrence” force, far short of the 64,000-strong target suggested by U.K. defense officials, the Times reported on April 30 citing undisclosed European defense sources.

The proposal, part of planning for a "coalition of the willing," is now being re-evaluated amid concerns over capacity, risk, and ultimate peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

The coalition, led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to create a multilateral force to help secure Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement, support military rebuilding, and create long-term deterrence against Russia.

Discussions have included securing strategic sites by land, air, and sea. Over 30 countries have expressed interest in participating, with at least six reportedly ready to contribute troops.

British Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin had reportedly asked European countries whether a force of 64,000 troops could be organized, with the U.K. offering to contribute up to 10,000 personnel.

France indicated it might match that number. But according to the Times' sources briefed on the April 10 coalition meeting and follow-up discussions in Brussels, multiple defense ministers privately admitted the bloc would struggle to provide even 25,000 troops in total, citing manpower and funding shortages.

“No chance,” one official told the Times, describing the 64,000 target as unfeasible without large-scale U.S. involvement.

Concerns about troop rotations, logistics, and the potential vulnerability of border defenses were raised by Estonia and Finland. Lithuania’s Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene reportedly criticized the bloc’s limited commitment, warning, “If we can’t even raise 64,000, that doesn’t look weak — it is weak.”

Poland, Italy and Spain have already ruled out troop deployments, while Finland and Germany are generally opposed, according to the Times.

Previously, the Times reported that the U.K and France forces scaled back their plans. The original framework, which included protecting Ukrainian cities, ports, and nuclear power plants, is being reconsidered in favor of a more limited and strategic presence. Instead of placing troops near the front lines, the U.K. and France now aim to send military trainers to western Ukraine.

On April 25, the Telegraph reported that the U.S. is open to supporting the coalition through intelligence and logistics, though it has not pledged troops. Starmer has pressed for stronger U.S. commitments, warning that without them, the coalition’s deterrent value may not hold.

Trump claims 5,000 Russian, Ukrainian soldiers killed each week. Here’s what the numbers say
After the deadliest attack on Kyiv since last summer killed 13 civilians, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to lose patience with Russia, posting on social media, “Vladimir, Stop! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the peace deal done!” Trump repeated a number he’s cited
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

5:37 PM
Video

Crunch time for Republicans on Ukraine, says ex-US State Senator.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with retired U.S. Army officer and former Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration, why Nebraska is interested in Ukraine's post-war recovery and why it's important for U.S. politicians to visit Ukraine to counter myths by Russian propaganda.
11:48 PM  (Updated: )

Russian drone attack injures 47 in Kharkiv.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.