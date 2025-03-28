The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, military says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2025 10:11 PM 5 min read
Soldiers operate a 2S22 Bohdana, a 155mm self-propelled howitzer in the Zaporizhzhia direction in Ukraine on March 5, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on March 28:

  • Russia intensifies assault in Zaporizhzhia, increasing pressure on Ukraine's southern positions, military says
  • Russia makes excuses to break ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes
  • EU preparing 17th package of Russia sanctions, EUobserver reports
  • UK, French military officials to meet in Ukraine to discuss troop deployment

Russia has intensified assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector, increasing pressure on Ukraine's southern positions, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said on March 28 during Ukraine's state-run telethon.

The Ukrainian military reported escalating hostilities and a rise in attacks on key areas. Zaporizhzhia Oblast holds strategic importance for Russia, underscoring its efforts to advance in the region.

Voloshyn said Russia seeks to strengthen its position ahead of potential truce or ceasefire negotiations. "The Russians want to get as much of a head start or advance as much as possible in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," he said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces have massed troops for assault operations using small infantry groups. This tactic, deployed in other sectors, has yielded some results in Zaporizhzhia, particularly near Orikhiv and Hulyaypole.

The number of such attacks has risen significantly since the beginning of spring, Voloshyn said.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in southeastern Ukraine, borders Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the north, Donetsk Oblast to the east, and Kherson Oblast to the south. It is also home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, one of Europe's largest.

Russia makes excuses to break ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes

Moscow on March 28 insisted it was adhering to a ceasefire on striking energy infrastructure, whilst simultaneously laying the groundwork for breaking it.

Ukraine and Russia had announced a halt on energy strikes after consultations with the U.S. in Riyadh earlier this week.

There have been no reported Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure since but Russia has accused Kyiv of targeting the Sudzha gas metering station, which used to be critical transit point for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Ukraine's General Staff denied the allegations, saying: "Ukraine's Defense Forces strictly adhere to the agreements reached with partners to stop attacks on energy facilities.

"Fire is carried out exclusively on military targets."

Ukraine had previously accused Russia of deliberately striking the Sudzha gas station in Kursk Oblast on March 21 to frame Kyiv.

Speaking on March 28, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia "reserves the right, in case the Kyiv regime does not comply with this moratorium, of course, not to comply with it either."

"It would be illogical for us to comply and face attempts to strike our energy infrastructure facilities every night," he added.

EU preparing 17th package of Russia sanctions, EUobserver reports

The European Union is preparing its 17th package of sanctions against Russia amid Moscow's demands for lifting some Western restrictions as part of its ceasefire terms, EUobserver reported on March 27, citing four unnamed EU diplomats.

Work on a new round of EU sanctions against Russia has started and is “at a very early stage,” one of the sources told EUobserver. The European Commission is expected to present its proposals in early summer, another diplomat told the media outlet.

Commenting on the timeline, one of the diplomats told the outlet that "it’s too speculative at this point," adding that the bloc will be watching how the ceasefire talks between the U.S., Ukraine and Russia will unfold.

"Keep up the pressure on Russia. It was very clear that the sanctions stay in place. What we want is a just and lasting peace agreement. That is the goal," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 27 following a "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris.

UK, French military officials to meet in Ukraine to discuss troop deployment

Ukrainian, British and French general staff representatives will hold a meeting in Ukraine within a week to discuss the potential deployment of foreign troops to the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 28.

He said that other countries would also participate but did not specify them.

The news came a day after a Paris summit where a number of European countries moved forward with plans to send soldiers to Ukraine as part of a "reassurance force" in case of a ceasefire with Russia.

The initiative is co-led by France and the U.K., which will both send military delegations to Ukraine to discuss the so-called "reassurance force," as well as the future shape of Ukraine's army, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

According to Zelensky, the meeting will be attended by countries that "will be 100% in favor of (a peacekeeping) contingent on the territory of Ukraine."

"Not all of them will come, there will be a narrow circle. France, the U.K., and Ukraine will definitely be there," the president told reporters.

The next meeting will be held at the level of national security advisors soon after, Zelensky said.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more

