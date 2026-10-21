NATO to bolster Black Sea presence with patrol aircraft, drones after attacks on commercial ships

NATO will increase its military presence in the Black Sea, deploying additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones following a series of deadly attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

The announcement came after NATO's main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, met at the alliance's Brussels headquarters on Oct. 20 to discuss Black Sea security.

"Allies have or will send additional maritime patrol aircraft, radar systems, explosive exploitation teams, intelligence personnel, drones, and more to the Black Sea," U.S. Army Col. Martin O'Donnell, a NATO military spokesperson, said in a statement.

O'Donnell said NATO's immediate priority is improving its awareness of potential threats in the region through additional surveillance equipment and intelligence sharing.

The decision comes after a series of drone attacks on commercial vessels near the coasts of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria, raising concerns about the safety and security of shipping routes used by Ukraine and other countries in the region.

On Oct. 13, drones struck two commercial vessels off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast. The Maltese-flagged, Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3 was hit by three drones near the coastal town of Byala, while the Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity sank near Krapets, leaving 11 crew members missing.

Bulgarian authorities subsequently recovered suspected drone fragments from the damaged Chelsea 3 and began the process of examining them to determine the weapon's origin, The Maritime Executive reported on Oct. 20.

Two days later, seven sailors were reported missing after the Wine Trader, a San Marino-flagged chemical tanker, caught fire near the Romanian port of Sulina amid reported drone activity.

NATO has not announced which country they think is responsible for the attacks. Military analysts have identified Russia as the likely perpetrator, although Moscow has not acknowledged responsibility.

"NATO has already strengthened our posture along the eastern flank, including with counter-drone capabilities," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said on Oct. 20.

"We will continue to stand united and ensure that we are ready and able to address any threat and to keep our one billion people safe."

The attacks have prompted growing concerns among NATO members about the possibility of Russia's war against Ukraine spilling over into neighbouring countries.

On Oct. 17, Romanian F-16 fighter jets shot down two drones over the country's territorial waters, according to Romania's Defense Ministry.



Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta said the drones were believed to be Russian-made Geran-4 models, due to their speed and other characteristics.

The Black Sea is a critical route for Ukraine's agricultural exports, but attacks on commercial shipping have raised concerns about the risks faced by civilian crews and maritime security.