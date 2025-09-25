KI logo
News Feed

NATO, EU have 'declared war' on Russia through Ukraine, Lavrov claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
NATO, EU have 'declared war' on Russia through Ukraine, Lavrov claims
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 in Antalya, Turkey, on March 1, 2024. (Mert Gokhan Koc/ dia images via Getty Images)

NATO and the EU have "declared war" on Russia through Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed at a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Sept. 25.

Lavrov’s remarks come amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO following recent violations of the alliance's airspace by Russian drones and fighter jets.

Russia's chief diplomat reiterated the Kremlin’s long-standing narrative that the West provoked the war in Ukraine and said NATO and the EU had moved beyond indirect support and were now parties to the war.

His comments echoed a similar statement made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sept. 15, who said that NATO is at war with Russia due to ongoing military support for Kyiv.

Peskov's comments came days after Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace.

Following multiple Russian airspace violations across NATO member states, U.S. President Donald Trump said allies should shoot down Russian aircraft breaching their airspace, a position backed by several European officials.

In response, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov warned on Sept. 25 that such actions by NATO would amount to "war" against Russia.

Poland shot down at least three Russian drones that entered its airspace on Sept. 10, while a few days later, Romania reported a Russian drone flying over its territory for nearly an hour.

On Sept. 19, Estonia accused Russia of violating its airspace with three MiG-31 fighter jets, which remained in Estonian airspace for 12 minutes.

A recent surge in Russian airspace violations and other provocations on NATO territory, including disinformation campaigns, has heightened concerns in the West over the risk of a broader Russian military escalation.

Ukraine’s message to Europe: You are under threat from Russia. We can help
As Russia continues escalating its hybrid warfare tactics in Europe, the latest drone incursions into Poland and Estonia represent another bold move that has ratcheted up the temperature. For Ukrainians living through the bloodiest land war in Europe since World War II, the message they hope Europe hears is that other countries are under threat, too — and that closer cooperation with Ukraine can protect them. In addition to the recent flights of Russian drones over NATO territory, Russia is al
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image
RussiaUkraineNATOWarSergey Lavrov
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Show More

Editors' Picks