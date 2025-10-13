KI logo
Europe

NATO chief mocks Russia over malfunctioning submarine 'limping home from patrol'

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
NATO chief mocks Russia over malfunctioning submarine 'limping home from patrol'
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Oct. 2, 2025. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mocked Russia on Oct. 13 over the malfunction of its submarine Novorossiysk, which was forced to surface off the coast of France last week.

NATO naval forces detected the submarine off the coast of Brittany on Oct. 9. The submarine surfaced and was later escorted by the Dutch navy along with the tugboat Yakov Grebelsky, the Dutch Defense Ministry said, indicating the vessel was likely being towed.

During his speech in Slovenia, Rutte openly ridiculed the "limping" Russian submarine.

"Now, in effect, there is hardly any Russian naval presence left in the Mediterranean," Rutte said. "There's a lone and broken Russian submarine limping home from patrol."

"What a change from the 1984 Tom Clancy novel The Hunt for Red October. Today, it seems more like the hunt for the nearest mechanic," he added.

The Novorossiysk, a diesel-electric submarine armed with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, entered service in 2014 as part of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It had reportedly been on patrol in the Mediterranean before the malfunction.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet denied reports of an emergency surfacing, claiming on Oct. 13 that the submarine was merely conducting a "scheduled inter-fleet transit" after completing Mediterranean operations.

According to the Dutch media outlet NL Times, the submarine suffered a serious fuel leak, forcing it to surface near France. Unable to dock in Black Sea or Syrian ports, it was redirected toward northern waters for repairs under NATO supervision.

Russian VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, believed to have ties to Russian security services, reported that the crew discovered fuel flooding the submarine's hold in late September.

The post claimed that with no qualified specialists on board to repair the damage, the crew was forced to surface and "drain the hold" directly into the sea to avoid an explosion.

Nearly a year on, Ukraine army’s shift to corps command struggles to deliver
Ukraine’s move to a corps-based command structure aimed to boost military efficiency. Almost a year later, the promised improvements remain out of reach. “It turned out to be an unfounded, hasty pseudo-solution,” said Bohdan Krotevych, the former commander of Ukraine’s Azov Brigade. The Ukrainian army, which entered the full-scale war in 2022 with brigades as its largest standing units, has spent the past year restructuring into a corps-based system. Under this new structure, corps, typically
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
RussiaNATOSubmarineRussian armed forcesMark Rutte
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 13
Video
Foreign fighters at the front of Ukraine's drone war.

In Donetsk Oblast, volunteers from across the world serve in the International Battalion of Ukraine’s Azov Corps. On the battlefield dominated by drones, constant surveillance, and high-risk rotations, they navigate daily life and combat in one of the war’s most dangerous sectors.

 (Updated:  )
Ukraine liberates village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, military claims.

Ukrainian troops have liberated the village of Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar" announced on Oct. 12, releasing footage purportedly showing Ukrainian soldiers in the settlement.

Show More

Editors' Picks