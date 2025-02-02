Multiple Georgian opposition leaders arrested as pro-EU demonstrators block highway in Tbilisi

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian police arrested two opposition leaders, including the former mayor of Tbilisi, during a street protest against the ruling Georgian Dream party, Echo of the Caucasus reported on Feb. 2.

Along with former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava, the leader of EU-friendly party “Akhali” Nika Melia was arrested as well.

Both Melia and Ugulava had previously been imprisoned under the current government on charges widely criticized as politically motivated.

The arrests took place as thousands of demonstrators attempted to block a major highway leading into Tbilisi, near the capital’s main shopping center.

Authorities warned that blocking the highway was a criminal offense, citing a recent legislative amendment on January 31 that added "roads of international and domestic importance" to the list of strategic objects.

Officials stated that the protest near Tbilisi Mall fell under Article 222 of the Criminal Code, which carries penalties ranging from correctional labor to up to two years in prison.

Several other protesters were also detained, with at least one reported injury.

"Fire to the oligarchy,” "No justice - no peace", the protestors chanted.

The pro-Russian Georgian Dream party claimed a sweeping victory in the Oct. 26 elections amid widespread allegations of fraud and intimidation. The disputed results triggered mass demonstrations in Tbilisi.

A second round of protests kicked off when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia's integration into the EU could be postponed until 2028.

The controversial foreign agents law adopted earlier this year led the EU to effectively freeze Georgia's accession process.

Hundreds of protestors have been arrested since the fall, and numerous cases have been reported of Georgian police using tactics such as tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrations.