Thousands in Tbilisi rally again in protest of recent parliamentary elections

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered outside of Georgia's parliament on Nov. 4 for the second consecutive Monday, protesting the Oct. 26 election, which they allege was rigged with Russian assistance to favor the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Demonstrators waved Georgian and EU flags, demanding new elections under international oversight and an investigation into alleged voting irregularities.

Key opposition figures, like Badri Japaridze from the Lelo Strong Georgia Coalition, declared they would boycott parliament and hold continuous protests until their demands are met.

The protests come amid growing dissatisfaction with Georgian Dream, which critics accuse of authoritarian tendencies and aligning with Moscow at the expense of EU aspirations.

Amid the protests, which were closely monitored by riot police, opposition leaders called on the West to withhold recognition of the election results.

European election observers reported a divisive election environment with incidents of bribery, double voting, and intimidation.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Oct. 27 that the Georgian parliament will approve the government despite the opposition's protests.

Tbilisi's adoption of the controversial foreign agents law earlier this year also sparked mass demonstrations.

Shortly after the election results were announced, the European Commission announced on Oct. 30 that the process of Georgia's accession to the European Union had been suspended.

Although Georgia received EU candidate status last December, the accession process has been "de facto halted due to the course of action taken by the Georgian government since Spring 2024," the European Commission's statement read.