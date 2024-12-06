This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Georgian opposition politician detained by police, crackdown continues on ninth day of mass protests

by Sonya Bandouil December 7, 2024 12:51 AM 1 min read
A protestor throws a firecracker at police from behind a makeshift barricade during an anti-government protest in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Jay Kogler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Georgian police detained Tsotne Koberidze, a politician and member of the Coalition for Change opposition group, on Dec. 6 amid government crackdowns as pro-EU protests in the country continue.

This comes two days after Nika Gvaramia, one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, was detained on Dec. 4.

The demonstrations, which have persisted for nine days in Tbilisi, escalated as riot police violently dispersed and detained protesters for the first time in three days.

Protesters initially assembled on Freedom Square near the Georgian parliament, with some throwing stones and firing fireworks at the building.

In response, special forces used water cannons and tear gas to clear the area and began making mass arrests.

Georgian Dream, which declared victory in the October elections broadly disputed by domestic opposition and international observers, has been accused of democratic backsliding and dragging Georgia into the Kremlin's orbit.

The latest wave of protests against Georgian Dream broke out last week after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the country’s EU accession process until at least 2028.

Ukraine sanctions Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili, PM, other officials amid pro-EU protests
The sanctions target oligarch and de facto leader of Georgian Dream Bidzina Ivanishvili and 18 other individuals.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
