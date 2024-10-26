Skip to content
News Feed, Georgia, Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, Salome Zourabichvili, Elections
Edit post

Georgian ruling party secures majority with 70% of precincts counted, official results show

by Olena Goncharova October 26, 2024 10:07 PM 1 min read
Georgian oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili gives a speech as Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stands behind during a gathering at the Georgian Dream party's headquarters after exit polls were announced during parliamentary elections in Tbilisi on October 26, 2024. (Giorgi Arjevanidze /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party captured 53% of the vote in the Oct. 26 parliamentary election, with 70% of precincts counted, according to the country's central electoral commission.

The commission reported that the final voter turnout reached 58.94%. Some 3.5 million Georgians were eligible to cast ballots in the polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition claimed victory in the election.

The European Union has cautioned that this election will shape Georgia’s prospects for joining the 27-nation bloc. Polls indicate that most Georgians support EU membership, but accession talks stalled after Georgian Dream passed a law in June that restricts freedom of speech.

Election monitors reported various violations across the country, including ballot stuffing and voter intimidation. Less than an hour before polls closed, President Salome Zourabichvili, known for her pro-Western stance, urged opposition voters not to be intimidated. "Don't get scared. All this is just psychological pressure on you," she said in a live address on social media.

Opinion: With elections ahead, Georgia stands between Russia and the West
Two years ago, a Georgian pro-Kremlin fringe channel aired a fabricated story featuring photoshopped images of several NGO representatives, including myself, in handcuffs at a fictional trial. This scenario, supposedly the result of a meeting between then-Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili…
The Kyiv IndependentTamar Kintsurashvili

Author: Olena Goncharova
