Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Georgia, Abkhazia, Ukraine, Black Sea Fleet, Eastern Europe
Edit post

Russia’s new naval base raises fears of Georgia’s involvement in Ukraine war, WSJ reports

by Olena Goncharova February 1, 2025 10:58 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ships anchored in the Black Sea await to enter the Sulina canal, one of the spilling points of the Danube River, to the Black Sea in Sulina, south-eastern Romania, on June 8, 2022. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is building a new naval base in Ochamchire, Abkhazia, a move that raises fears Georgia could be drawn into the war in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

The base is part of Moscow’s strategy to safeguard its naval forces after suffering heavy losses in the Black Sea. Since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has lost or sustained damage to roughly a third of its fleet in the region.

Satellite images obtained by the outlet show continued upgrades at the Ochamchira port, including expanded access points to fit larger vessels. Though relatively small, experts say the facility could host ships equipped with cruise missiles, bolstering Russia’s military presence in the Black Sea.

Ochamchire, more than 700 kilometers southeast of the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory, could provide Moscow with a naval base that remains largely beyond the range of Ukraine’s existing long-range strikes.

Russia has occupied Abkhazia after a war with Tbilisi in 2008, backing local breakaway leadership. The region is internationally recognized as Georgia's sovereign soil.

The Wall Street Journal reports that if Ukraine were to target Russian warships there, Georgia could find itself pulled into the war.

Beyond military risks, the base threatens a key trade route between Asia and Europe. Before Russia’s invasion, more than 85% of land-based trade between China and Europe moved through Russian territory. Sanctions have disrupted that route, shifting attention to the Middle Corridor, which runs through Georgia.

The World Bank estimates this corridor could handle 11 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, up from less than 3 million tonnes in 2023.  

Russia continues construction of naval base in occupied Abkhazia, Ukraine hints it will be legitimate target
Last October, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would strike Russia’s Black Sea Fleet wherever it will be stationed — implying that could also include occupied parts of Georgia, where Russia has kept a garrison and is rumored to be constructing a naval base. “We will reach them everywh…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.