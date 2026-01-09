Russia 'must feel consequences' — Zelensky denounces Oreshnik strike near Poland's border

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 9 condemned Russia's latest barrage of drones and missiles against Ukraine, which included the second known use of the Oreshnik missile and caused mass blackouts amid freezing temperatures.

The Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile was said to be used in the attack on Lviv, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Polish border, marking the first ballistic missile attack against the city during the war.

The deployment of the nuclear-capable missile — which carried no atomic warheads during the attack — was confirmed by both Zelensky and Russia's Defense Ministry.

"A clear reaction from the world is needed," the president said on X.

"Russia must receive signals that it is its obligation to focus on diplomacy, and must feel consequences every time it again focuses on killings and the destruction of infrastructure."

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that a critical infrastructure facility in the region was hit.

In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged. Recovery operations after the strikes also continue in the Lviv region and other regions of our… pic.twitter.com/AMkwfKHOkC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 9, 2026

Russian forces also launched a heavy strike on Kyiv, killing at least four people and knocking out electricity and heat for hundreds of thousands as temperatures fell.

A paramedic was among those killed as a result of a double-tap strike, and 14 of the 19 wounded people were hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Four other medical workers were injured.

According to Zelensky, 20 residential buildings and the Qatari Embassy were damaged in the capital, while the DTEK energy company said 417,000 households were disconnected from electricity.

Overall, Russian forces deployed 242 attack and decoy drones, 13 Iskander or S-400 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missiles, and the Oreshnik missile, according to Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 226 drones and 18 missiles, the Air Force reported.

This is the second time Russia has used Oreshnik in a strike against Ukraine since it was first deployed against Dnipro on Nov. 21, 2024.

Zelensky said he would discuss the latest attack with international partners and convey what response Ukraine needs.