KI logo
War

More arms purchases for Ukraine under NATO-led PURL initiative on the way, US ambassador says

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
More arms purchases for Ukraine under NATO-led PURL initiative on the way, US ambassador says
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker in Washington, DC, US, on March 4, 2025. (Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

More vital military aid for Ukraine will soon be pledged under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a NATO initiative to purchase U.S. equipment and ammunition, Washington's ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Feb. 10.

Signed by the U.S. and NATO in July, the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) agreement lays out a mechanism for NATO member states and partners to purchase high-priority equipment for Ukraine.

Twenty-four countries, including two non-NATO member states Australia and New Zealand, have so far joined the initiative.

Some $4.5 billion in military aid has already been pledged to Ukraine through the scheme, Whitaker told journalists, as cited by Reuters.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Three European nations — Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands — have contributed the most to the program, the ambassador added.

The first shipment of arms for Ukraine purchased under the PURL initiative arrived in September 2025, two months after the agreement was announced in Washington by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Since the incoming Trump administration ended the large-scale funding and delivery of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Kyiv has had to rely mostly on European support and its own domestic defense industry to stay in the fight on the battlefield.

Some U.S.-made systems cannot be replaced with a European or homemade equivalent like the interceptors for the advanced Patriot surface-to-air missile system, which remains the only air defense asset capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In a visit to Kyiv in early February, Rutte said that 90% of the missiles used for air defense since summer 2025 had been supplied to Ukraine.

As Russia's all-out long-range strike campaign against Ukrainian energy and heating infrastructure continues, the missiles are nonetheless in short supply, with the country's air force reporting that over January, several key Western-made systems had completely run out of missiles.

read also

Analysis: More drones for Europe? What Ukraine’s ‘opening’ of weapons exports really means
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Feb. 8 the opening of 10 offices for weapons export throughout the European Union by the end of 2026. “Today, we are opening exports,” Zelensky wrote. But the reality is a little different. Ukraine’s arms makers often lament that they can make far more weapons than the Ukrainian government has money to buy. Selling or building new weapons internationally can help, they say, but export restrictions keep them bottled up in-country. While the news that Zele
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
United StatesUkraineMilitary aidNATO
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 10
Show More

Editors' Picks