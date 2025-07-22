Moldova's opposition forms pro-Russian bloc ahead of key parliamentary vote

Four left-wing and center-left parties in Moldova will unite in a pro-Russian electoral bloc for the upcoming parliamentary elections, Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker reported on July 22.

The announcement comes as pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who narrowly secured reelection last year, seeks to preserve her parliamentary majority and advance Moldova's bid for EU accession.

On July 4, Sandu said the future of Moldova's European path lies in the hands of voters. A recent referendum to gauge public support for EU membership passed with just over 50% of the vote.

The new bloc includes the Socialist Party, the Communist Party, the Heart of Moldova, and the Future of Moldova parties. Its leaders say they will jointly contest the Sept. 28 elections.

"Today, the wish that many have been waiting for over the years is coming true — the consolidation of left-wing and center-left political forces," said Igor Dodon, former Moldovan president and current leader of the pro-Russian Socialist Party.

Moldova was granted EU candidate status in 2022, and Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity aims to achieve full membership by 2030.

Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of attempting to destabilize Moldova through its presence in the Russian-occupied Transnistria region. On June 12, she warned that Moscow could provoke unrest in the enclave ahead of the elections.

Transnistria has been under Russian-backed separatist control since the early 1990s, with approximately 1,000 to 1,500 Russian troops still stationed in the region.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean earlier told the Financial Times that Russia plans to send 10,000 troops to Transnistria and establish a pro-Kremlin government in Moldova.