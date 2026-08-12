Zelensky speaks to Costa Rican president, discusses security

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 11 spoke with Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez Delgado, and the two leaders discussed furthering bilateral cooperation and sharing Ukraine's security experience with the Central American country.

"We appreciate that Costa Rica stands with us during votes on resolutions at the U.N. General Assembly, in the work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and in holding the Russian Federation accountable for its crimes, including the crime of aggression," Zelensky said afterwards.

The two leaders agreed to work toward a meeting and invited one another to their respective countries.

Zelensky recently visited Belgrade for a two-day visit, where he met Serbian President Alexander Vucic on Aug. 7-8 for bilateral discussions.

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With Serbia traditionally maintaining close relations with Moscow, Zelensky's visit was seen as symbolic amid efforts to improve relations.

Vucic backed Ukraine's bid for EU membership, and the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions, including mutual respect for territorial integrity, humanitarian aid, and bilateral cooperation, Zelensky then said.

"The parties discussed measures that could strengthen infrastructure, ports, and railways, as well as the economies and security of both countries overall," the Presidential Office wrote.

"In particular, Serbia is interested in Ukraine's experience in developing railway infrastructure to improve its transport network. The leaders discussed specific projects that could be implemented jointly, as well as cooperation in the area of food security."