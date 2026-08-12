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Zelensky speaks to Costa Rican president, discusses security

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky speaks to Costa Rican president, discusses security
Zelensky is photographed in his office on Aug. 11, 2026. (Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 11 spoke with Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez Delgado, and the two leaders discussed furthering bilateral cooperation and sharing Ukraine's security experience with the Central American country.

"We appreciate that Costa Rica stands with us during votes on resolutions at the U.N. General Assembly, in the work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and in holding the Russian Federation accountable for its crimes, including the crime of aggression," Zelensky said afterwards.

The two leaders agreed to work toward a meeting and invited one another to their respective countries.

Zelensky recently visited Belgrade for a two-day visit, where he met Serbian President Alexander Vucic on Aug. 7-8 for bilateral discussions.

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With Serbia traditionally maintaining close relations with Moscow, Zelensky's visit was seen as symbolic amid efforts to improve relations.

Vucic backed Ukraine's bid for EU membership, and the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions, including mutual respect for territorial integrity, humanitarian aid, and bilateral cooperation, Zelensky then said.

"The parties discussed measures that could strengthen infrastructure, ports, and railways, as well as the economies and security of both countries overall," the Presidential Office wrote.

"In particular, Serbia is interested in Ukraine's experience in developing railway infrastructure to improve its transport network. The leaders discussed specific projects that could be implemented jointly, as well as cooperation in the area of food security."

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Zelensky in Serbia: What Ukraine wants, and what Belgrade gains
UkraineDiplomacySecurityUnited NationsRussian abduction of Ukrainian children
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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