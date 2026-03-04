Merz urges Trump to increase pressure on Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on March 3 that he had urged U.S. President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine, following talks between the two leaders.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the will of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," Merz told reporters after meeting with Trump.

The chancellor also addressed ongoing trilateral peace discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, stressing that Europe must be included in any settlement process.

"We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is negotiated over our heads," he said.

During his conversation with Trump, Merz also stressed that Ukraine should not have to make additional territorial concessions, and he reiterated the need to maintain support for Kyiv.

Trump reportedly told Merz that brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine remains "very high" among his priorities. He also expressed confidence that the U.S. has enough munitions both to fight Iran and provide supplies to European partners supporting Ukraine.