Melania Trump says she received response from Putin on letter about Ukrainian children

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said on Oct. 10 that she has been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the past three months over the fate of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during the war.

Speaking at the White House briefing, Melania Trump said Putin responded to her earlier letter and that "both sides have participated in several back-channel meetings and calls, all in good faith."

The U.S. first lady added that the discussions have focused on "the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine."

"For the past three months, my representative has been working directly with President Putin's team," Trump said. "In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours."

Trump said Russia had provided "biographies and photographs of each child" and that the U.S. government had verified the accuracy of the information. She added that the report on the children's identities and circumstances was jointly prepared by Ukrainian and Russian officials.

"It is important to note the original verification report was jointly prepared by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights and Office of the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights," she said.

The First Lady said she hoped the cooperation would lead to more reunifications in the coming weeks. "Plans are already underway to reunify more children in the immediate future," she said. "I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children."

In August, Melania Trump had written to Putin about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. The letter was handed to Putin by U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15.

The letter urged Putin to protect the innocence of children and alluded to a future peace deal. The letter, however, did not place blame on Russia for its documented abduction of Ukrainian children.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that the return of its abducted children must be part of any peace agreement with Russia.

Russia has abducted more than 19,500 children since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Fewer than 2,000 have been returned.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Putin and his children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

In August, a Ukrainian NGO discovered an online "catalog" created by Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine, where children are offered up for adoption while sorted based on physical traits like eye or hair color.

Melania Trump said she would continue working to facilitate communication "until each individual returns home."