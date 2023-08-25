Media: Military intelligence confirms strike on Russia's 126th Coastal Defense Brigade

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian 126th Coastal Defense Brigade in occupied Crimea was hit on Aug. 25, Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov confirmed to the media outlet Liga.net.

The brigade was reportedly struck in the village of Perevalne in the Simferopol district. The settlement is located around 270 kilometers from the nearest territories controlled by Ukraine on the west bank of the Dnipro River and over 300 km from the closest Kyiv-held lands on the river's east bank.

Yusov told Liga.net that it's not the first strike against the 126th brigade and cited the intelligence chief saying, "Ukraine can now inflict damage and carry out operations in any point of the occupied Crimea."

There are reports of killed and wounded Russian soldiers as a result of the strike, but they have yet to be confirmed, added Yusov.

In the early hours of Aug. 24, Ukrainian forces reportedly landed on Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag as part of an operation with the Navy.

A source in Ukraine's Military Intelligence told Ukrainska Pravda that the raid is not "the story of one day, but a long-term operation."

While few details can be released as the operation is ongoing, its success shows that the peninsula is not just within reach of Ukrainian strikes but also within reach for its military personnel, the source said.