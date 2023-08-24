Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence reports successful raid on occupied Crimea

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 24, 2023 1:48 PM 2 min read
A general view of the Crimea Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces landed on Russian-occupied Crimea and raised the Ukrainian flag this morning as part of an operation with the Navy, Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) said on Aug. 24.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that special watercraft landed on the Crimean coast at the beach near Maiak, a village on the northwestern tip of Crimea, and engaged in combat.

Maiak is less than five kilometers from Olenivka, where Ukraine reported to have destroyed a Russian missile defense system on Aug. 23.

Intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media that he could not release detailed information on the operation, but that it "had the characteristics of a raid."

Yusov said that the Ukrainian forces had already returned from the operation and that they had not suffered any losses. There were losses among Russian personnel, he added.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Krym.Realii, the Crimean media project of the Ukrainian branch of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reported explosions at 5 a.m. local time at Maiak.

A radar base and radio engineering troop base for the Russian Aerospace Forces, the air and space branch of the Russian military, are located near Maiak.

Ukrainian intelligence said that the Russian proxy administration in Crimea has told local residents the explosions were due to the scheduled detonation of munitions.

The choice to conduct the operation and raise the Ukrainian flag on Crimea in the early hours of Aug. 24 is notable as it is Ukraine's 32nd Independence Day. Crimea has been occupied by Russia since 2014.  

Earlier in August, reports emerged about a Ukrainian raid across the Dnipro.

The Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed on Aug. 9 that Ukraine had successfully conducted a raid deep into Russian-held territories across the river.

The source, granted anonymity to speak freely about Ukraine's military operations, told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's military had taken 16 Russian soldiers as prisoners and brought them back to the government-controlled side of the river.

Everything you didn’t know about Ukraine’s flag
At a small exhibit at the National History Museum in Kyiv on Ukraine’s flag, one notices something particular about the flags from the Soviet times and early days of independence: they’re homemade — sewn by hand with different fabrics of slightly different blues and yellows, the result of a
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.