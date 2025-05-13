Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said Ukraine is "ready to discuss anything," but "only if a ceasefire is achieved."
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will travel to Istanbul for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported on May 13, citing three undisclosed sources.
A captive named Umit allegedly agreed to serve in the Russian army in exchange for Russian citizenship and a monetary reward of 2 million rubles ($25,000).
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko's statement came as Strong Shield 5 exercises involving military personnel from other NATO countries began in Lithuania.
"Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provisions on funding the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund," lawmaker Roksolana Pidlasa said.
Russia will announce its representative for the expected talks in Istanbul once Putin "deems it necessary," the Kremlin said.
During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected Buk-M3 and Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.
The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
Wildfires spread in Russia's Far East; Buryatia declares regional emergency
Russia's Buryatia Republic declared a state of emergency on May 13 over massive forest fires that have engulfed multiple regions in the Russian Far East.
Authorities in the republic, which lies some 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Moscow and borders Mongolia, said that 22 fires have been recorded in the region, covering an area of 53,000 hectares.
Buryatia's Forestry Agency said that 90% of the 174 forest fires registered since the start of this fire season have been caused by human carelessness.
Even heavier fires have been raging in the neighboring Zabaykalsky Krai, covering 576,000 hectares, the Russian Emergency Ministry said on May 13. A state of federal emergency in Zabaykalsky Krai was announced already in April.
Russian authorities blamed the swift spread of the fires on the wind and dry, hot weather. Wildfires are common in the vast forests of Siberia and Russia's Far East, especially during the dry summer months.
In Amur Oblast, a massive fire reportedly came close to a major highway, though state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the flames there had been extinguished as of May 13.