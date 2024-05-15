Skip to content
Azovstal, Mariupol, Interview
Mariupol defender breaks down his famous Azovstal photos

by Daria Shulzhenko May 15, 2024
Dmytro Kozatskyi, call sign "Orest," is a Ukrainian soldier who formerly headed the press service of the Azov regiment. In this video, Kozatskyi breaks down his famous photographs and shares his memories about the Russian siege of Mariupol.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.