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Major highway section near Kyiv closed after Russian attack sparks warehouse fires

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by Anna Fratsyvir
Major highway section near Kyiv closed after Russian attack sparks warehouse fires
Patrol police officers block traffic following a Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 28, 2026. (Oleksii Biloshytskyi / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A major highway connecting Kyiv with western Ukraine has been temporarily closed late on Aug. 28 after a Russian attack sparked fires and explosions at warehouse facilities in Kyiv Oblast, local authorities said.

Traffic in both directions was temporarily blocked along a section of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway between the 15th and 32nd kilometers, Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

"Warehouse premises are burning in the Bucha district as a result of an enemy attack," Tkachenko wrote. "The fire is accompanied by explosions."

According to Tkachenko, emergency services are working at the site.

Tkachenko urged residents to stay away from the area and follow instructions from emergency services. Ukraine's Patrol Police has shared alternative routes for drivers.

The attack marked the second consecutive day of Russian strikes on Kyiv Oblast, according to Tkachenko.

One person was also wounded in the Boryspil district, he said. A man suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

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Anna Fratsyvir

Assistant Opinion Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is an assistant opinion editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, and as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

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Major highway section near Kyiv closed after Russian attack sparks warehouse fires