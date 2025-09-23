Lviv mayor says he found bug in office after meetings with top Ukrainian officials

A listening device was found in the office of Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi after several top Ukrainian officials and foreign guests had visited, he said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda published on Sept. 23.

His comments come days after he first revealed on Sept. 17 that a bug had been discovered inside one of the phones on his desk, specifically in the phone’s charging stand, which also served as a holder.

Andrii Sadovyi, 57, has served as mayor of the western city of Lviv since 2006 and has been elected to the position four times.

Sadovyi said that the phone started malfunctioning and was sent for repairs, where the listening device was discovered. The mayor said he rarely used that particular phone, but believes the device may have recorded conversations held in his office.

Over the past month, Sadovyi met there with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, and several foreign visitors.

"If those conversations go public, it’s not great. Although, to be honest, we didn’t say anything particularly special," said Sadovyi.

According to the mayor, so far, no one has confirmed whether there was a court order authorizing the bugging in his office.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating the case.