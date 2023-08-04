Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuanian Minister: Lithuania to close two border checkpoints with Belarus

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2023 4:56 PM 2 min read
Lithuanian border guard officers patrol along the Belarus–Lithuania border on July 10, 2023 in Dieveniskes, Lithuania. (Photo credit: Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania plans to close two border checkpoints with Belarus due to the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries on Belarusian territory, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported on Aug. 4, citing Deputy Interior Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius.

"A decision will be taken in the future on the closure of two border checkpoints," Abramavicius said.

The deputy minister pointed out that there are currently six checkpoints between the two countries. The two crossings considered for closure are Sumskas and Tverecius, according to Abramavicius.

The Lithuanian official reminded that the final decision by the government has yet to be taken.

Chairman of the National Security and Defense Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament Laurynas Kasciunas said on Aug. 4 that the closing of several crossings with Belarus is only a matter of time.

According to the lawmaker, the National Security and Defense Committee recommended limiting the number of checkpoints already several months ago.

On Aug. 3, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda to discuss the threat posed by the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus.

Nauseda said that Wagner mercenaries in Belarus present an additional security risk for Lithuania, Poland, and NATO allies. Since March 2023, the Wagner Group has been considered a terrorist organization in Lithuania, due to the threat its members pose to the state's security.

Lithuania's head of state also said that Vilnius, Riga, and Warsaw should be ready to jointly close their borders with Belarus if the situation with Wagner deteriorates.

Recently, thousands of Wagner fighters have moved into Belarus at Minsk's invitation following the mercenary group's short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin in late June.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that he brokered a deal that meant the fighters would leave Russia. Minsk has claimed that the mercenaries are training the Belarusian military, with exercises taking place even in the westernmost Brest Oblast not far from the Polish border.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on July 18 that Poland's border with Belarus will be reinforced with two additional military brigades in response to Wagner's presence.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on July 27 that the group continues to recruit fighters while based in Belarus, under the new condition that the new recruits are ready to participate in hostilities in neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

Lithuanian President, Polish PM meet to discuss Wagner threat
President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda announced on Aug. 3 that he met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the presence of the Wagner Group in Belarus and the threats it poses.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.