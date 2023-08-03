Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuanian President, Polish PM meet to discuss Wagner threat

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2023 3:59 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meet on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo: Gitanas Nausėda / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda announced on Aug. 3 that he met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss the presence of the Wagner Group in Belarus and the threats it poses.

Nausėda said that Wagner mercenaries in Belarus present an additional security risk for Lithuania, Poland, and NATO allies. Since March 2023, the Wagner Group has been considered a terrorist organization in Lithuania, due to the threat its members pose to the state's security.

Recently, thousands of Wagner troops and heavy equipment have poured into Belarus from Russia, after the group's abortive mutiny against the Kremlin.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that he brokered a deal that meant the fighters would leave Russia. Minsk has claimed that the mercenaries are training the Belarusian military.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on July 18 that Poland's border with Belarus will be reinforced with two additional military brigades in response.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on July 27 that the group continues to recruit fighters while based in Belarus, under a new condition that the new recruits are ready to participate in hostilities in neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

The meeting came after the Polish Defense Ministry confirmed late on Aug. 1 that two Belarusian helicopters violated the country's airspace during exercises near the border.

According to Nausėda, the meeting on Aug. 3 took place at the Suwałki Gap, an area southwest of the Lithuanian border with Poland.

The Suwałki Gap is strategically important due to its location sandwiched between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Morawiecki said on July 29 that over 100 Wagner mercenaries were deployed in the Grodno region of Belarus near the Suwalki Gap, from where they could infiltrate into Poland.

According to the White House on Aug. 2, the U.S. is unaware of any concrete threats posed by the Wagner Group to Poland or other allies but is closely monitoring the situation.

Media: Wagner continues to recruit new fighters
The Wagner Group continues to recruit new mercenaries, the independent Russian news outlet ‘Important Stories’ reported on Aug. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.