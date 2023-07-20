Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Wagner, Belarusian military hold joint training near Polish border

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2023 1:31 PM 2 min read
The joint training of Belarusian soldiers and the Wagner Group contractors, July 20, 2023.
The joint training of Belarusian soldiers and the Wagner Group contractors, July 20, 2023. (Source: Belarusian Defense Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Belarusian military and the contractors of the Wagner Group hold four-day joint training in Brest Oblast near the Polish border, the Belarusian Defense Ministry informed on July 20.

"For four days, special tactical training classes are being held at the Brestsky training ground with the involvement of the Wagner Group fighters," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

"We are analyzing the experience of a special military operation and applying it in practice," a member of the Belarusian special forces reportedly said.

According to the ministry's statement, exercises with Wagner contractors with real combat experience are part of the efforts to modernize the Belarusian military and to improve its coherence and training.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko allegedly helped broker a deal for Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops to relocate to Belarus after their armed "rebellion" in late June stopped short of reaching Moscow.

On July 14, Belarusian state media reported that Wagner mercenaries were in the country to train Belarusian territorial defense forces. The monitoring group Belarusian Hajun later identified several Wagner convoys heading toward a military training facility near the city of Asipovichy.

Ukraine's Border Guard Service commented on July 16 that the mercenaries do not pose a serious threat to Ukraine due to their low numbers in Belarus.

Several NATO leaders have, however, called for strengthening the Alliance's eastern flank in reaction to the private military company's re-deployment.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on July 18 that Poland's border with Belarus will be reinforced with two additional military brigades due to the Wagner Group's presence.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
