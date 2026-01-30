Zelensky rejects Putin's Moscow invitation, signals possible delay in peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 30 rejected the Kremlin's proposal for holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow but signaled readiness for a meeting in a more appropriate format.

"I can just as well invite him to Kyiv, let him come. I'm openly inviting him, if he dares," Zelensky said during a briefing with journalists, hinting that Putin is trying to avoid face-to-face talks.

The comments follow Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov's statement that Moscow is prepared to ensure Zelensky's security and working conditions if he comes to Russia to continue discussions on ending the war.

Ukraine previously said it was open to a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to discuss two crucial issues in an ongoing U.S.-led peace process: territorial questions and the future of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

However, the Ukrainian president rejected holding talks in either Russia or Belarus, arguing that Moscow is the aggressor in the war, and Minsk its partner.

The two leaders have not held face-to-face talks since the start of the full-scale war, meeting previously during the Normandy format negotiations in 2019. Last year, Putin rejected Zelensky's proposal for talks in Turkey, instead inviting the Ukrainian president to Moscow — an offer Zelensky promptly declined.

"We are serious about the need to end the war. Any real format for a meeting of leaders is suitable," Zelensky said.

The latest round of peace talks among Ukrainian, Russian, and U.S. officials took place in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24, with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff describing the discussions as "very constructive."

The negotiations were scheduled to continue at the same venue on Feb. 1, but Zelensky did not rule out that the next round may be postponed.

"I don't know when the next meeting will be," the president said, saying that the date and location may change due to the "situation with the U.S. and Iran."

Recent days saw renewed tensions in the Middle East as U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly again weighing strikes against Iran following weeks of violent crackdown against anti-regime protests.

Zelensky also commented on the supposed week-long pause in aerial strikes that Trump announced on Jan. 29.

According to the Ukrainian leader, there was no direct agreement between Kyiv and Moscow on halting strikes against energy facilities, but he pledged that Ukraine is ready to refrain from attacking if Russia does the same.

"I think this is the response that the mediator in these negotiations, namely the United States of America, was expecting," Zelensky added.

Throughout this winter, Russia has escalated its attacks against Ukraine's power grid, causing one of the most serious energy crises during the war and triggering a state of emergency.

A pause in Russian strikes — provided that Ukraine also refrains from attacking Russian oil refineries and tankers — was said to be discussed during the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.