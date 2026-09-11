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Lawmaker, formerly from Zelensky's parliament group, jailed for 9 years over 2020 graft case

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by Martin Fornusek
Lawmaker, formerly from Zelensky's parliament group, jailed for 9 years over 2020 graft case
Lawmaker Oleksandr Yurchenko. (Oleksandr Yurchenko/Facebook)

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court on Sept. 11 sentenced lawmaker Oleksandr Yurchenko to nine years in prison for bribery in a six-year-old case, the Anti-Corruption Action Center watchdog reported.

Yurchenko, then a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People parliamentary group, was in 2020 accused by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) of soliciting bribes.

This marked one of the first high-profile corruption investigations involving Zelensky's allies, coming only a year after Zelensky and his party's decisive victories in the 2019 elections.

The court found Yurchenko guilty of bribery and, in addition to the prison sentence, ordered the confiscation of his assets and barred him from holding certain public offices for three years.

Yurchenko can appeal the verdict, which will enter into force in 30 days.

The lawmaker was exposed in a sting operation in August 2020. Through an intermediary, Yurchenko was said to solicit bribes from an undercover NABU detective.

Specifically, the lawmaker asked for $13,000 for himself to propose legislative amendments and $200,000 to bribe other lawmakers, according to the investigation.

Yurchenko was expelled from Zelensky's parliamentary group in the wake of the 2020 scandal, with the president publicly commenting at the time that each official must know that "if you took a bribe, you will go to prison."

The case also drew scrutiny toward then-Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who initially blocked bribery charges against Yurchenko before giving in to public pressure and authorizing them on Sept. 17, 2020.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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Friday, September 11
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Update: Lawmaker charged in graft case involving President's Office returns to Ukraine.

In August President Volodymyr Zelensky’s former Deputy Chief of Staff Iryna Mudra, lawmaker Maksym Mykytas, and Viktor Dubovyk, head of the legal policy department at the President's Office, were also charged as part of the case. The suspects are accused of both corporate raiding and money laundering.

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