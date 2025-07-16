Latvian mayor injured in Russian strike while delivering aid in Ukraine

The mayor of the Latvian town of Ogre, Egils Helmanis, was wounded during a Russian attack in Ukraine while on a humanitarian mission, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported on July 16.

Helmanis was injured while delivering vehicles and other support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ogre municipal spokesperson Patriks Griva told LSM. Griva said the mayor was on an official trip, part of a long-standing effort to aid Ukraine.

"These types of trips have been part of the mayor's agenda regularly since 2022," Griva said.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a significant number of vehicles have been donated and delivered every few months — this time, around 20 cars."

Ukrainian sources told LSM that Helmanis is in stable condition. Helmanis's social media activity indicates that he frequently travels to Ukraine, visiting areas near the front lines.

Ogre is a town of some 22,700 residents in central Latvia, a little over 30 kilometers (around 20 miles) east of the Latvian capital of Riga.

Latvia, a NATO and EU member, has consistently advocated for tougher sanctions against Russia and increased support for Ukraine in both military and humanitarian efforts.

Earlier this year, the Baltic nation delivered 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine and has pledged to provide military support amounting to 0.25% of its GDP annually.