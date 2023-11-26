Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Latvia offers to help negotiate end to Polish border blockade

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2023 4:06 PM 2 min read
Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks during an exclusive interview during his visit for Ministerial Conference on EU Enlargement in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia offered to "provide assistance in seeking solutions" to unblock the Polish border with Ukraine, during a Nov. 25 phone call between Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins and Poland's EU Affairs Secretary Szymon Szynkowski.    

Karins called on Poland to solve the standoff, which has caused more than 2,000 vehicles to be stuck at the border, with two truckers known to have died. The Latvian minister said his country is ready to help.  

The two also discussed the upcoming EU summit, which will consider starting talks about Ukraine's membership. Karins said he's in favor of launching them this year.

"The Latvian Foreign Minister reiterated Latvia’s firm support for Ukraine, noting that Ukraine belongs to Europe, therefore Latvia supports starting the EU accession talks with Ukraine already this year," reads a press release by Latvia's Foreign Ministry.

Polish truckers started blocking three border crossing points on Nov. 6 in protest of the liberalization of EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks, causing huge lines on both sides of the border.

Polish truckers complain that the high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match cheaper Ukrainian prices. Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations. The EU has warned the Polish government to ensure the end of the blockade.

The European Commission on Nov. 8 recommended formal membership talks with Ukraine. Consensus from 27 members at a European Council summit in December will be required to back the recommendations and begin negotiations.    

Hungary has given strong signs that it could block Ukraine's membership.

Trucker protests: Unraveling the standoff between Polish and Ukrainian haulers
As Polish protests blocking three major Poland-Ukraine border crossings stretch into their third week, negotiations to bring an end to the blockade have all but failed. Exhausted drivers are stuck in massive lines on both sides of the border, with expected waiting times reaching over one month at t…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:24 PM

Government submits draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law regardless of the holiday. "The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.
9:18 PM

Zelensky to Russian pilots: 'Our air defense will only get stronger.'

After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."
7:50 PM

Military: Battle for Marinka continues.

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
5:30 PM

Media: Former RT director hospitalized after alleged poisoning.

Former RT host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on Dec. 24. Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 25.
4:38 PM

Spokesperson: Navalny found, meets with lawyers.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is "doing well" and has been located in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X on Dec. 25.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.