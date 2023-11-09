Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Border Guard Service: 1,700 trucks blocked due to strikes on Polish-Ukrainian border

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 7:42 PM 2 min read
A truck driver looks out the window of his truck at the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, April 18, 2023. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)
Polish truckers on strike have blocked about 1,700 trucks from passing through the Polish-Ukrainian border at three different checkpoints, said Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, at a Ukrinform press conference on Nov. 9.

Movement for cargo trucks was blocked at the Yavhodyn– Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska– Hrebenne crossings, and Krakivets-Korczowa border crossings, but cars, buses, and humanitarian aid were allowed to pass.

Nonetheless, Demchenko said during a press conference on Nov. 8 that it could affect the delivery of humanitarian goods, as the blocking of the crossings has slowed all traffic.

Half of the trucks were stuck at the Yavhodyn – Dorohusk crossing, Demchenko said.

According to data posted by Poland's National Revenue Administration, the waiting time at the Yavhodyn-Dorohusk was 41 hours, and 150 hours at Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne.

It was previously reported on Nov. 7 that the strikes had completely blocked the Yahodyn – Dorohusk and Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne crossings.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest backers and a key transit partner since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Protesters are demanding renewed restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks permitted in Poland, claiming that the lack of such restrictions was hurting business for Polish drivers. They are also calling for a ban on transportation companies from outside the European Union.

According to Serhii Derkach, a deputy minister at Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry, Ukrainian officials were working with their Polish colleagues to resolve the situation.

"Polish colleagues confirm that the return of permits (for Ukrainian trucks) is one of the key requirements of truckers. For us, it is unacceptable in the conditions of war, with broken logistics chains and a (Black) Sea blockade," Derkach wrote on Facebook.

The deputy minister also pointed out that the Polish truckers' demands are in violation of the agreement on the liberalization of transport signed between Ukraine and the European Union in June 2022 and set to remain in force until July 2024.

"It is impossible for Poland to cancel it (the agreement). And we will work on its continuation," Derkach said.

Opinion: Why the Polish elections are good news for Ukraine
The story around the Polish parliamentary elections earlier this month is one of a country at a crossroads. It was said that these were the most important elections since 1989, as a further Law and Justice (PiS) government would have cemented an increasingly illiberal system. In Western media outlet…
The Kyiv IndependentMichael Richter
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
