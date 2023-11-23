NGO: Another Ukrainian trucker dies at Polish border blockade

This audio is created with AI assistance

Another Ukrainian trucker died at the border with Poland during the continued Polish trucker blockade, Ukrinform reported on Nov. 23, citing Volodymyr Mykhalevych, the head of the NGO International Automobile Carriers of Ukraine.

The trucker, a 56-year-old man, died after waiting almost three days on the Polish side of the border to cross, Mykhalevych told the Ukrainian media outlet.

Mykhalevych cited Polish authorities saying the man most likely died of natural causes, but the circumstances were still being investigated.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhii Derkach said on Nov. 12 that a 54-year-old Ukrainian trucker had died waiting at the Polish border, likely of natural causes.

Polish truckers have been protesting and blockading the border with Ukraine for weeks now against the EU's liberalization of transport rules for Ukrainian trucks.

Polish truckers complain that the high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match cheaper Ukrainian prices.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Three border crossings, Yavhodyn– Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska– Hrebenne crossings, and Krakivets-Korczowa, have been blocked since early November. However, Ukraine's State Border Service told Hromadske on Nov. 23 that truckers had begun to block the Medyka-Shehyni crossing as well.

Negotiations to resolve the situation have so far been unsuccessful.

Slovak truckers joined in on the protest on Nov. 21, although Derkach said on Nov. 23 that Slovak authorities would seek to prevent the blockades.