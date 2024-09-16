Latvia to supply Ukraine with British-made CVR(T) armored vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia will provide Ukraine with CVR(T) armored vehicles previously purchased from the U.K., the Delfi outlet reported on Sept. 15, citing the Latvian Defense Ministry.

The vehicles' number and other details were not disclosed due to security concerns, Delfi wrote.

The news comes shortly after Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including armored personnel carriers.

The CVR(T) (Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked)) is a British-designed armored vehicle family that entered service in the U.K. military in the 1970s. It exists in various variants and is capable of carrying out a wide range of tasks.

Latvia operates at least 123 of these vehicles, namely Scimitar reconnaissance vehicles, Sultan command and control vehicles, Spartan armored personnel carriers, Samson armored recovery vehicles, and Samaritan ambulance vehicles.

In 2019, the Latvian government signed a contract for over 80 more vehicles, though the number was later reduced to over 70.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds recently said that the procurement of new vehicles to replace the CVR(T) is in its final stages.

Latvia, one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters, has committed to providing military support at the level of 0.25% of its GDP every year and will provide thousands of drones.