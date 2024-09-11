The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
News Feed, Latvia, Ukraine, Western aid, War, Denys Shmyhal
Edit post

Latvia pledges new military aid package for Ukraine, including armored vehicles

by Kateryna Denisova September 11, 2024 2:47 PM 1 min read
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 11, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Riga will give Ukraine a new aid package that will include armored personnel carriers, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Sept. 11.

His statement came after a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, who arrived in Kyiv for the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform along with other foreign leaders.

Silina confirmed the upcoming delivery of the new aid package, but its value and the full list of arms it will contain were not disclosed.

The two leaders also discussed expanding cooperation between the countries' defense companies and all sectors "related to strengthening" Kyiv's and Riga's military, Shmyhal said.

Latvia, one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters, has committed to providing military support at the level of 0.25% of its GDP every year and will provide thousands of drones, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Along with the U.K., Latvia is the leader of the drone coalition, an allied initiative established to supply Ukrainian forces with this crucial capability. Riga has pledged 112 million euros ($126 million) in military support to Ukraine this year and will help expand the initiative.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.