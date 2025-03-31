Kyiv hosting parliamentary leaders 'from across Europe'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Parliamentary representatives from 17 European countries and the European Parliament arrived in Kyiv on March 31, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced.

"Today, Kyiv welcomes parliamentary representatives from across Europe," the speaker of Ukraine's parliament said on social media.

"Speakers and deputy speakers of the parliaments of Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Croatia, Czechia, and Sweden, as well as representatives of the European Parliament, arrived in the capital of Ukraine."

The visit comes on the third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha, a Kyiv Oblast town where Russian forces massacred hundreds of civilians during the occupation in early 2022.

Bucha was liberated after Ukrainian forces repelled Russia at the battle of Kyiv, forcing Moscow's forces to withdraw and leading to the discovery of the massacres.

"This visit is a strong symbol of support, solidarity, and trust. I am grateful to my colleagues for their readiness to stand by Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.