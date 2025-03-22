The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ceasefire, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Elections, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Trump's envoy Witkoff claims Ukraine will hold presidential elections

by Olena Goncharova March 22, 2025 2:58 AM 2 min read
Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, speaks alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to the press outside the White House on March 06, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, told American journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview on March 21 that Ukraine's leadership has agreed to hold a presidential election.

Carlson echoed a Russian narrative saying that Moscow considers President Volodymyr Zelensky "not elected" and, therefore, "can't sign any kind of treaty."

"Do you think there will be elections in Ukraine?" Carlson asked. "Yes. There will be. They've agreed to it. There will be elections in Ukraine," Witkoff responded without providing further details.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify these claims.

The Kremlin has long tried to portray Zelensky as illegitimate to undermine Kyiv.

On Feb. 18, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for talks with Zelensky but insisted that "legal aspects related to his legitimacy" must be considered. Meanwhile, Putin himself has ruled Russia for over 20 years.

Ukraine has not held elections during Russia's full-scale war because they are prohibited under martial law, which was declared on Feb. 24, 2022, just hours after the invasion began. Ukrainian law also requires elections to be safe, equal, and uninterrupted—conditions that are impossible to meet while Russia continues its attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Witkoff also noted that he is completely certain Russia will not attack Europe, dismissing concerns about a potential Russian advance across the continent as unfounded.

Confused about Zelensky’s legitimacy? Here’s what you need to know
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 19 that President Volodymyr Zelensky was a “modestly successful comedian” turned “dictator” who “refused to have elections.” This was the latest in a series of false accusations Trump has made about Ukraine while his team is engaging in peace negotiations…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.