Residential building struck in Kyiv as Russia launches ballistic missiles towards capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia once again bombarded Kyiv with ballistic missile attacks overnight on July 25, striking a residential building in the city, officials said, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of another massive missile attack against the Ukrainian capital.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv at 12:23 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. A large fire was seen rising above the part of the city amid the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that missile debris fell onto an 18-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, leading to a fire between the 7th and 8th floors. Another fire was reported at an unspecified "non-residential site" in the Solomianskyi district.

Moments prior to the explosions, Ukraine's Air Force warned of the incoming threat of ballistic missile strikes on the capital.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused.

The latest attack comes one day after Zelensky warned of Moscow's plans to launch large-scale missile strikes against Kyiv within 48 hours.

"We know from our intelligence and our partners that the Russians have readied missiles for a new massive attack on Ukraine... we have preliminary information that it could happen within the next 48 hours," Zelensky said in an evening address.

The latest attack on Kyiv comes just two days after a Russian ballistic missile struck an arms exhibition taking place in the capital on July 24. The attack killed 10 people and injured more than 100 others, officials said.