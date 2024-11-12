Russia deploys assault groups to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army is deploying trained assault groups to frontline positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, told the news outlet Suspilne on Nov. 12.

A day before, Voloshyn said that a new Russian assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast could begin "any day."

In early October, Russian troops reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

According to Voloshyn, Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive toward the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This move will allow the Russian military to gain control of the logistics routes from Zaporizhzhia to eastern Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

Another Russian target in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is the Hulyaipole sector, where "important" logistics routes for the Russian military are located, he said. Besides, Russian troops intensified their assault actions towards the village of Vremivka, trying to break through Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Rivnopillia and Velyka Novosilka, according to Voloshyn.

Voloshyn said in October that Russian forces were massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major results.

Russian troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs.