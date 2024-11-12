Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Russian military
Edit post

Russia deploys assault groups to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, military says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 12, 2024 8:13 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier looks at a destroyed church in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Francis Farrell/Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army is deploying trained assault groups to frontline positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, told the news outlet Suspilne on Nov. 12.

A day before, Voloshyn said that a new Russian assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast could begin "any day."

In early October, Russian troops reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

According to Voloshyn, Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive toward the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This move will allow the Russian military to gain control of the logistics routes from Zaporizhzhia to eastern Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

Another Russian target in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is the Hulyaipole sector, where "important" logistics routes for the Russian military are located, he said. Besides, Russian troops intensified their assault actions towards the village of Vremivka, trying to break through Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Rivnopillia and Velyka Novosilka, according to Voloshyn.

Voloshyn said in October that Russian forces were massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major results.

Russian troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs.

Russia has reportedly made gains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Should Ukraine expect a broader offensive?
Fears of a larger Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are growing as Russian forces have reportedly made progress along the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and intensified air strikes on the regional capital. “If they achieve a breakthrough, Russia will be able to fire at logis…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:16 AM

North Korea ratifies defense treaty with Russia.

North Korea has formalized a mutual defense treaty with Russia, according to state media reports on Nov. 12. The agreement commits both nations to come to each other's aid in the event of an armed attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.