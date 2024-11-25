Ukraine 'sees existing threats' from Russia in Zaporizhzhia sector, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is tracking threats from Russian troops in southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 25 following a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We see the existing threats," Zelensky said.

In early October, Russian troops reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, saying Moscow was deploying trained assault groups to front-line positions in mid-November.

Russia is also carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, attempting to encircle the latter one.

The president described the situation near the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast as "the most difficult."

"We are working to strengthen our positions," he added.

According to the president, Ukrainian soldiers also continue to hold positions in Kursk Oblast amid an ongoing nearly four-months-long incursion.

Last week, Reuters reported that Kyiv had lost over 40% of captured territory in the Russian region due to Moscow's counterattacks. To aid Moscow's war effort, North Korea has dispatched 10,000 troops to Russia, with most of them deployed in Kursk Oblast.

"Our task is to destroy the Russian potential in the border area as much as possible," Zelensky said.