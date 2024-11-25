Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Oblast, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine 'sees existing threats' from Russia in Zaporizhzhia sector, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova November 25, 2024 6:03 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on the battlefield situation on Nov. 25, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is tracking threats from Russian troops in southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 25 following a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We see the existing threats," Zelensky said.

In early October, Russian troops reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, saying Moscow was deploying trained assault groups to front-line positions in mid-November.

Russia is also carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, attempting to encircle the latter one.

The president described the situation near the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast as "the most difficult."

"We are working to strengthen our positions," he added.

According to the president, Ukrainian soldiers also continue to hold positions in Kursk Oblast amid an ongoing nearly four-months-long incursion.

Last week, Reuters reported that Kyiv had lost over 40% of captured territory in the Russian region due to Moscow's counterattacks. To aid Moscow's war effort, North Korea has dispatched 10,000 troops to Russia, with most of them deployed in Kursk Oblast.

"Our task is to destroy the Russian potential in the border area as much as possible," Zelensky said.

Opinion: Nuclear escalation fears can’t override Ukraine’s right to defend itself
Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, publicly appealed to those who had voted for both her and Trump. She wanted to know what motivated such an apparently inconsistent choice, and the predominant…
The Kyiv IndependentSlavoj Žižek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.